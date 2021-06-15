American Red Cross experiencing ‘severe blood shortage’

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Red Cross is experiencing what its calling a "severe blood shortage."

In a news release, Red Cross leaders said the shortage is coming as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise.

“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Greg Novinska, Regional Donor Services Executive, Red Cross Wisconsin Region.

Novinska is asking donors to help ensure that patients can get the treatment they need.

Donors of all blood types are needed, but especially type O and those giving platelets.

Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

As a thank you, the Red Cross said those who come to give now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.