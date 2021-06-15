‘Big 5’ superintendents blast legislature over school funding

MADISON (WKOW) -- The heads of the state's five largest school districts sent a letter Tuesday to lawmakers decrying an education budget that has jeopardized the state's eligibility for more than $2 billion in federal relief money.

Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins joined the superintendents of the school districts in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Kenosha, and Racine in signing the letter.

The district leaders said they had been planning out ways to spend their shares of the $2.3 billion in federal coronavirus aid when they learned the Joint Finance Committee's K-12 budget might not meet federal requirements that states maintain previous levels of education spending as a percentage of the overall state budget.

"We are dismayed that the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee voted to place ESSER dollars at risk," the letter read. "The JFC action has

led school districts to halt their planning efforts, as they do not know whether the expected federal resources will be forthcoming. This is regrettable and will adversely affect Wisconsin students."

Republican leaders have said they will make any necessary spending adjustments in the coming months because it's their understanding the necessary spending doesn't have to all be baked into the budget upfront.

"We're not looking for re-opening K-12; we've already closed that part of that budget," said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg). "But there is an opportunity for us yet to meet the [Maintenance of Effort requirement] and we plan on making sure we meet that MOE."