Candy Straight, who led push to get GOP women elected, dies

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Candace “Candy” Straight, an investment banker and film producer, who worked for decades to help get women elected to office in New Jersey has died. She was 73. Her friends, colleagues and even political rivals remembered her as a passionate and tireless worker on behalf of advancing women in politics and society. She backed women for office and numerous boards, she produced the 2016 film “Equity” starring Anna Gunn about a woman who unravels financial corruption, and a documentary she co-produced about the Equal Rights Amendment is expected to be released this year.