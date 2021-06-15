Chemtool spokesperson: We will “do the right thing” for employees and the community

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — As the Chemtool fire burns for a second day, Bill Snyder, Vice President of Operations for the parent company Lubrizol said during a morning news conference that “We’re really here to apologize, to support the community and our employees.”

Snyder said, “We are heartbroken by what’s happened and its impact on the community.” He said Lubrizol operates 60 chemical plants around the world. He said the company has spent tens of millions of dollars on the Rockton plant, with about half of that money related to safety.

About the fire, he said, “One of these is too many. We do absolutely everything we can to be good neighbors in the communities in which we operate.” Snyder said it’s too early to discuss what may have caused the fire but that the company is cooperating fully with that investigation. He said the company has also brought in its own experts and contractors to assist government authorities with the fire response.

About the 200 employees who work on the plant, Snyder said “no one is out of a job.” He said employees displaced by the fire are receiving full pay and full benefits and are being offered counseling services free of charge if they want those services. He said, “We’re going to continue to do that and support our employees.”

Snyder said the company has partnered with local Red Cross and local food bank, making donations supporting people seeking services from those agencies.