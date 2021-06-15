China sends record 28 fighter jets toward Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has flown a record 28 fighter jets toward the self-ruled island of Taiwan, the largest such display of force since Beijing began sending planes on a near daily basis last year. Taiwan’s defense ministry says it deployed combat air patrol forces in response. It says the planes included various types of fighter jets as well as bombers. Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949, but China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory. Taiwan has been self-ruled since then. Since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, China has increased diplomatic and military pressure on the government over her refusal to agree to China’s insistence that the island be considered part of Chinese territory.