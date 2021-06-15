Cody Shane Ware to make IndyCar debut at Road America

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR driver Cody Shane Ware will make his IndyCar debut this weekend at Road America in Wisconsin. Ware was supposed to debut at the Indianapolis 500 but his father did not field the car because of gaps in sponsorship. Ware will drive a third entry for Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware. He’s tested an Indy car at Sebring, Texas and Indianapolis and turned his first laps at Road America two weeks ago. Ware is also expected to run the IndyCar races later this summer at Nashville and the road course at Indianapolis.