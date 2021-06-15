Dry and mild for now, storm chances increase late week

MADISON (WKOW) - We have another couple of dry days before beneficial shower and storm chances return.



SET UP

High pressure stays over the region for now but a low pressure system will move in from the Plains, causing our weather pattern to turn more active.

TODAY

Mostly to partly sunny and seasonal in the low 80s.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cooler with temperatures falling to the low 50s.



WEDNESDAY

Sunny and mild in the low 80s again with low humidity continuing.

THURSDAY

Mostly to partly sunny, hotter, more humid and breezy with isolated storms possible.



A higher chance for showers and storms Thursday night, a couple of which could be on the strong side with gusty wind and hail threats.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, very warm and a bit breezy with a few morning showers and storms possible with highs in the mid to upper 80s.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 70s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible on Father's Day with a high around 80°.



Showers and storms are also possible at night.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and breezy with just a few showers possible and highs in the mid to upper 70s.