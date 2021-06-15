Edgewood’s Arndt wins D2 individual title; Crusaders complete 4-peat as a team

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- New place, no problem. The Edgewood Crusaders won their fourth straight team title in the 2021 WIAA Boys' State Golf Tournament. Senior Ethan Arndt brought home the top medal. Al Deang tied for third.

Ardnt entered Day 2 tied for first and took the same approach to claim sole possession of the top spot for the state title.

"[I'm] just speechless you know. It's just crazy to think about it two years ago and think we had the next year to play and lost it to COVID. So this year, [we're] just so excited," said Arndt.

The 2021 WIAA Boys' Golf State Tournament for Division 2 & 3 was held at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells.