EU, US close to deal to end Airbus-Boeing trade dispute

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States and the European Union appear close to reaching a deal to end a damaging dispute over subsidies to Airbus and Boeing and lift billions of dollars in punitive tariffs. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that “I’m very positive and convinced that together we will deliver today.” A person familiar with the discussions said that U.S. and EU officials have reached principles of an agreement to end their 17-year dispute. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity.