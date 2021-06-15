Future Badger Jacob Beckman wins WIAA D1 individual golf title

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- Just before he heads to UW-Madison, Middelton's Jacob Beckman finished his high school career in style. The Badger commit finished the two-day state stretch at 4-under.

"It was a goal I set for myself way back in freshman year," said Beckman. "It feels great to know that not only that I did it but I did it with the help of and support of my coaches, my family, and my four main teammates behind me as well."

The 2021 WIAA Boys' Golf State Tournament for Division 1 was held at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.