Illinois EPA wants AG to pursue legal action against Chemtool for alleged environmental violations

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is calling on the Illinois Attorney General to pursue legal action against Chemtool in connection to the fire that broke out Monday that sent pollutants into the air for more than 24 hours so far.

The Illinois EPA alleges violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and Illinois Pollution Control Board regulations by Chemtool for the release of pollution into the atmosphere.

The Illinois EPA said more alleged violations could be added as more information comes out about the plant fire.

The state agency is calling on the Illinois Attorney General to to pursue legal action to require Chemtool to stop the release of chemicals in the air and provide documentation to the Illinois EPA on the cause of the fire, an estimate of the nature and amount of any emissions of sulfuric acid mist, particulate matter, and other air contaminants emitted as a result of the fire.