In Argentina, pandemic exacts a heavy toll on tango culture

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The empty, dark dance floor at the Viruta Tango Club is a symbol of the pandemic-induced crisis facing dancers and musicians of an art form known for close physical contact and exchanging partners. Like other venues of its kind, the Viruta club has been closed since March 8, 2020, around the time that Argentine authorities decreed a strict quarantine in hopes of reducing the spread of COVID-19. The club used to host hundreds of tango dancers between Wednesday and Sunday. Equally damaging has been the closing of borders that has prevented the arrival of tourists, the main source of financing for the local tango industry.