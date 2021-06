MADISON (WKOW) -- An Indiana man will spend 25 years in prison for a child pornography case with ties to Cottage Grove.

Adrian Gardiner, 42 was sentenced 25 years for producing child porn.

Federal prosecutors said Gardiner drove from Indiana to Cottage Grove, where he sexually assaulted a minor in 2019 and recorded it.

Gardiner will have 30 years of supervised release after his prison sentence ends.