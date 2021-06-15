Kevin Durant puts on shooting clinic as Bucks collapse in second half

BROOKLYN (WKOW) -- Brooklyn Nets Forward Kevin Durant took over in the 4th quarter as he lead his team to a late comeback to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108.

Durant finished the game with a 49-17-10 triple-double.

For the Bucks, it's a heartbreaking loss as they lead for most of the game before letting the lead slip late in the 4th quarter. Under 1 minute to go, the Bucks had a chance to tie but a turnover led to free throws that sealed the game for the Nets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 34 points.

The series shifts back to Milwaukee for game 6 Thursday.