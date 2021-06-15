Lives disrupted by Rockton chemical plant fire

ROCKTON, IL (WKOW) - The massive fire at a chemical plant in Rockton, Il. continues to disrupt lives of those living close to the facility.



Authorities say Monday's fire and explosions at Chemtool, Inc. have sidelined approximately two hundred workers, forced evacuations and had other ramifications on the community.



American Red Cross of Illinois Spokesperson Holly Baker says the middle school in neighboring Roscoe is being operated as a shelter for people displaced by the plant fire.



"Anyone who walks through our door will be provided with food, if they need shelter, if they need comfort, we have that type of support here," Baker says.



Baker says the shelter space is able to accommodate up to one hundred people. She says nearly a dozen, displaced people spent Monday night at the location and remained there Tuesday.



One of those who had to evacuate from his Rockton apartment was Patrick Mira-Contreras. Before his evacuation, Mira-Contreras followed public health guidance and wore a mask and did not turn on air conditioning so as to avoid the potential intake of contaminated air.

"Man, I had a mask on, but I felt it, my lungs," Mira-Contreras says. "It wasn't burning, but it wasn't fun," he says.



Mira-Contreras says he's thankful to have shelter. "I'd rather be safe than comfortable at the moment. It's not worth putting myself, putting my body at risk," Mira-Contreras says of being out of his home.



Mira-Contreras does say he's not anxious over returning to his apartment and believes air quality will be acceptable. "I have trust in the people that are monitoring everything."

Jim and Diane Henrey live in South Beloit less than a mile from the plant. After nearly two decades being close to Chemtool, they are in the process of moving and remain hopeful the chemical fire does not sabotage Friday's planned closing on the sale of their home.

Their realtor is Rockton Community President John Peterson. "And he's trying to get us some information," Diane Henrey says.



Henrey says she's been trying to clean up her property of debris from the nearby fire and smoke.



"I thought it was pieces of ash or something," Henrey says. "I went to pick it up and it just crumbled. You can't even pick it up."



Despite some cosmetic impact from the chemical plant fire, the Henreys remain confident their home sale will be finalized. They say they had seven offers on the home shortly after its listing and the buyer paid above the listing price.



"All I've heard is they want to come for a walk through on Friday," Jim Henrey says. "So I think he must be okay with it."