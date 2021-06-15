MacKenzie Scott announces she’s donating $2.7 billion

MacKenzie Scott, a billionaire philanthropist known for her impromptu multi-billion dollar donations to charities and racial equity issues, announced on Tuesday that she gave $2.7 billion to 286 organizations. Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, wrote in a Medium post that she made the gifts to enable the organization to continue their work, and as a “signal of trust and encouragement” to them and others. She said she worked with a team of researchers and philanthropy advisors “to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change.”