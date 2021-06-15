Message in a bottle travels across the Atlantic Ocean

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Portuguese teenager has found a message in a bottle that traveled at least 2,400 miles from a Vermont teenager. The Boston Globe reports that Christian Santos was spearfishing in the Azores when he found a crumpled plastic bottle that was tossed into the sea near Rhode Island in 2018. Santos’ mother, Molly Santos, posted a photo of the note on Facebook asking for others to share the post in hopes of finding the writer to share how far the message traveled. The note reads, “It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont.”