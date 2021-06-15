Milwaukee police launch search for missing man

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Authorities are asking for the community's help in locating a missing older man, who went missing in Milwaukee Monday.

Dennis Taylor, 73, was last seen Monday morning near the intersection of N. 81st Street and W. Appleton Avenue. He's described as a Black man with receding white hair, a short gray beard.

He was last seen wearing a yellow and dark blue shirt with Special Olympics on the front, gray sweatpants and gray socks. He was not wearing shoes.

Authorities think Taylor may be heading to the lakefront. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee PD Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7401.