Mozambique urged to investigate abduction of Rwandan exile

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Human Rights Watch says a Rwandan opposition leader apparently arrested in Mozambique last month should be immediately charged in court or released. Cassien Ntamuhanga, a radio journalist in Rwanda who was jailed after being convicted for conspiring against the government, escaped from prison in Rwanda in 2018 and sought asylum in Mozambique. The rights group said his application was still being processed at the time he was taken into custody on May 23. Human Rights Watch said Ntamuhanga was taken by seven men who showed identification cards of Mozambique’s National Criminal Investigation Service and taken to the local police station. Mozambique’s police force has since denied knowledge of Nhamutanga’s arrest.