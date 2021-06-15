New Israel government vows change, but not for Palestinians

BEITA, West Bank (AP) — Israel’s fragile new government has shown little interest in addressing the decades-old conflict with the Palestinians, but it may not have a choice. Settlers and Jewish extremists are already staging provocations aimed at splitting the coalition and bringing about a return to right-wing rule. In doing so, they risk escalating tensions with the Palestinians weeks after an 11-day Gaza war was halted by an informal cease-fire. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s best hope for maintaining his ideologically divided ruling coalition will be to manage the conflict. But that means maintaining a status quo the Palestinians view as relentlessly oppressive. It’s an approach that has failed to prevent past rounds of violence.