Philippines: Int’l court probe of drug killings is insulting

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A spokesman says Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will never cooperate with a International Criminal Court investigation into the thousands of killings under his anti-drugs crackdown. A prosecutor has asked the court to authorize an investigation, saying there was reason to believe crimes against humanity were committed. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the possible investigation is “politically motivated” and insulting to the Philippine justice system. Human rights activists, however, welcomed the decision as a long-awaited step toward justice and accountability. The Philippines has withdrawn its membership in the court and disputes the ICC’s jurisdiction. But the prosecutor says the court can investigate crimes alleged it was still part of the court.