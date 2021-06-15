Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO (AP) -- Police say an argument at a residence on Chicago's South Side erupted in gunfire, leaving four people dead and four others injured.

Police say the shooting happened at 5:42 a.m. Tuesday and no arrests were immediately made. Police didn't have details about the people who were fatally shot.

The four injured included a 25-year-old man who was shot in the back of the head and another man who was shot in the back of the head.

Their conditions were unknown.

Police say a 23-year-old man who was shot in the back and a woman who suffered an unspecified gunshot wound were both in critical condition.