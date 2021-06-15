Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say an argument at a residence on Chicago’s South Side erupted in gunfire, leaving four women dead and four other people injured. Police say the shooting happened at 5:42 a.m. Tuesday and no arrests were immediately made. Identities and the ages of the dead women weren’t immediately released. The four injured included a 25-year-old man who was shot in the back of the head and another man who was shot in the back of the head. Their conditions were unknown. Police say a 23-year-old man who was shot in the back and a woman who suffered an unspecified gunshot wound were both in critical condition.