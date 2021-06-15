Police: Grandmother of man who shot at officers found dead

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say two women, including the grandmother of a man who shot at one of its substations and opened fire on officers, have been found dead. The Winston-Salem Journal reports police took 26-year-old William Coleman Scott into custody after he was shot on Monday when confronted at a park near downtown Winston-Salem. Scott is hospitalized in stable condition. According to police, Scott is being investigated in the deaths of the two women. They say the bodies of the women were found hours after the shooting. At this time Scott is charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.