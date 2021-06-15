Republican assemblyman wants Gov. Evers to bring National Guard to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After a violent weekend in Milwaukee, Republican State Rep. Joe Sanfelippo (R-New Berlin) called the city a "warzone-like setting" and called on the governor to bring in the Wisconsin National Guard.

There were 15 shootings and three homicides in Milwaukee over the weekend.

Sanfelippo said the National Guard is needed to help restore safety.

Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett dismissed the idea.

"I don't see, again, we have people out, police officers out. But I am concerned about the long-term viability of the city to provide for the police department. And that's where he is in a key position to help us," Barrett told WISN 12 News.

Both Barrett and Gov. Tony Evers urged Sanfelippo and other Republicans to better fund violence reduction measures in the state budget.