Rise in far-right extremists seen in Germany last year

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany say the number of far-right extremists in the country increased last year as neo-Nazis sought to join protests against pandemic-related restrictions. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said authorities counted 33,300 far-right extremists in 2020, an increase of almost 4% from the previous year. The minister said Tuesday that it was worrying how non-extremist opponents of the pandemic restrictions often didn’t distance themselves from the far-right extremists marching among them. According to data published in an annual report by Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, the number of left-wing extremists also increased last year, while the number of Islamists remained stable.