Road rage argument gets physical

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- On Monday May 31, Middleton Police were called to the Costco gas station on 2150 Deming Way for a report on two people fighting.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

Upon police arrival, one of the parties left the scene, leading officers to only being able to interview one of the fighters plus witnesses. From the interviews, the police were able to identify the two parties as Miles Xavier, 23 and Charles Pereau, 34.

Xavier and Pereau were originally arguing about their driving behaviors miles away near US Highway 12 and University Avenue. The car argument was not enough, so they decided to drive to Costco for an in-person confrontation.

Upon exiting their vehicles, one subject was armed with a knife and pepper spray.

Eventually turned physical, they both ended up being exposed to pepper spray and one received a non-life-threatening knife wound to their leg.

Both had charged referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office. Pereau was charged with Battery and Xavier was charged with Aggravated Battery while Armed.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at P3TIPS.COM. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest and can remain anonymous.