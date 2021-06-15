SKorea, Spain seek closer economic ties with state visit

MADRID (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has arrived in Madrid, in the first state visit to Spain by a foreign leader since the pandemic began. The two countries are seeking to deepen their economic ties. Moon and First Lady Kim Jung-Sook were received with military honors at the royal palace in Madrid by Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. They were to attend a royal banquet at the palace later Tuesday. During his two-day stay, Moon was also due to meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and other members of the government, as well as attend a business event in Barcelona.