Southern Baptists’ new leader: long career as bridge builder

As ideological divisions wracked the Southern Baptist Convention this year ahead of a pivotal national meeting, one of the leading candidates for its presidency embraced a role as the man best equipped to build bridges. Alabama pastor Ed Litton was not as well known as one of his main rivals, and a ran a more low-key campaign than the other. But on Tuesday he prevailed in a runoff to become president of America’s largest Protestant denomination. Litton has a long record of hard work promoting racial reconciliation. He’s also persevered in the face of personal tragedy — his wife of 25 years, Tammy, was killed in an automobile accident in 2007.