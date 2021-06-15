Sri Lanka seeks UN help in assessing damage from ship fire

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s government is seeking help from the United Nations and other countries in assessing the environmental damage caused by a fire on a container ship carrying chemicals that is sinking off its capital. The 12-day fire on the MV X-Press Pearl ravaged the vessel, destroyed most of its cargo and caused severe pollution in the ocean and along a long stretch of the island nation’s famed beaches. On Saturday, Sri Lanka said it is seeking an interim claim of $40 million from the ship’s operator, X-Press Feeders, to cover part of the cost of fighting the fire.