SSM Health teams up with Urban League for community vaccine clinic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Health officials are trying a more targeted approach to connect with people who are not vaccinated.

SSM Health teamed up with the Urban League of Greater Madison Tuesday to host a vaccine clinic at the Urban League's Park Street site.

Volunteers from The Sable Flames, a nonprofit group of black firefighters in Dane County were there to help vaccinate.

"We have the black Sables, which is a subset of the firefighters here in Madison giving the vaccine so that's really exciting that they're kind of coming here and seeing black folks getting vaccinated by black folks," said SSM Health RN Jenny Bothun.

97 total vaccine doses, including 17 doses of Johnson & Johnson, as well as 35 first doses of Pfizer.

SSM Health said this was similar to the event it hosted at the Urban League on May 25. At that time, 76 people got shots.