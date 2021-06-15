Suu Kyi confronted with sedition charge on 2nd day of trial

BANGKOK (AP) — The trial of Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has entered its second day, with the prosecution presenting arguments that she incited public disorder and flouted coronavirus restrictions, part of a package of charges the ruling junta is seen as using to discredit her and consolidate its control. Suu Kyi and other members of her government were arrested by the military after the Feb. 1 coup, with criminal charges brought against some of the top figures on litany of charges. A conviction on virtually any charge could result in Suu Kyi’s being banned from running in any future election, which many believe is the military’s goal.