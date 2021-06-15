Athlete warning: Follow the rules at Tokyo Olympics, or else

TOKYO (AP) — Athletes coming to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics got a warning as officials rolled out the third and final rendition of so-called Playbooks — the rule books governing behavior for these pandemic-tainted games. Athletes were told by IOC officials to follow the rules when the Olympics open in just over five weeks, or else look for a warning or a fine — or anything in between. Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi says “Respect the Playbook, respect the rules.” Officials say 15,400 athletes are expected for the Olympics and Paralympics. The Olympics open on July 23 followed by the Paralympic on Aug. 24.