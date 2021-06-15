Trial begins for man accused of killing wife 30 years ago

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) - The trial for a man accused of killing his wife 30 years ago began this week.

Court records show the trial for Mark Bringe, 73, of Portage, began Monday at the Portage High School auditorium. Jury selection was completed during the first day.

Bringe is facing a first-degree murder charge. He was arrested in 2018 in connection with the death of his wife, who died in August of 1988.

At the time of her death, authorities say Bringe told police she committed suicide.

Opening statements began Tuesday. The trial is scheduled through June 25.