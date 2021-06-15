UK watchdog examines Apple-Google mobile system control

LONDON (AP) — U.K. competition regulators are looking into Apple and Google smartphone operating systems, app stores and browsers, over concern that the two tech giants’ control of “mobile ecosystems” is harming consumers. The Competition and Markets Authority on Tuesday opened a market study of Apple’s iOS, App Store and Safari browser and Google’s Android, Play Store and Chrome browser. The authority said it’s taking a closer look at the “effective duopoly” the two companies have on the various gateways through which users can access online content, services and products. Google said it welcomes the U.K. watchdog’s efforts to understand the details and differences between platforms before designing new rules. Apple did not reply immediately to a request for comment.