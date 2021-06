(AP) - The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has topped 600,000, even as the vaccination drive has slashed daily cases and deaths and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom.

That's according to the toll recorded by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of lives lost is greater than the population of Baltimore or Milwaukee.

It is about equal to the number of Americans who died of cancer in 2019.

By JANIE HAR and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN