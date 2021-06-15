Vaccine laggard Japan steps up shots with company efforts

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese companies have joined the effort to speed up the country’s lagging coronavirus vaccine rollout before the Tokyo Olympics begin next month. Japan’s vaccination program has been the slowest among developed nations, with about 5% of its population fully vaccinated. The government recently unveiled workplace inoculation efforts by major companies to supplement those led by local governments. Energy and technology giant SoftBank’s CEO Masayoshi Son visited a company vaccination site on Tuesday. He said the company plans 15 such sites to vaccinate 250,000 people, including SoftBank employees and their families. Other companies like Toyota Motor Corp., Rakuten, Suntory, Fujitsu and ANA also are joining the vaccination campaign.