White House gives infrastructure talks a week to reach deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House plans to give the bipartisan infrastructure negotiations another week to 10 days before assessing next steps. House Democrats were told about the administration’s latest thinking during a closed session Tuesday. House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky said the White House’s chief of staff relayed the timeline to lawmakers as talks have been underway with a group of 10 senators. They devising a nearly $1 trillion proposal. If no deal is reached, then the administration is prepared for a Democrats-only approach to pass President Joe Biden’s sweeping jobs and families investment plans, he said.