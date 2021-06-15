Winnebago County leaders hopes to convince Chemtool to rebuild facility in the Stateline

ROCKTON (WREX) — Monday was a day to be thankful for 70 lives saved from the Chemtool fire. However, for Rockton Mayor John Peterson, the coming days, weeks and months bring a grim reality about those workers’ livelihoods.

“They’re a huge employer in town, and it’s going to effect a lot of families,” Peterson said. “This is going to be devastating for a lot of them.”

Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli agrees and says this fire won’t just impact the workers, but the entire region.

“I know for Rockton and Roscoe, there is a huge impact for the workers, for the economy and for the growth of our economy,” Chiarelli said. “We will put all our attention and focus on that in the coming days.”

That attention starts with reaching out to all the workers per Chiarelli, but the big goal is to bring back the Chemtool facility.

“That’s going to be my priority is to facilitate the reopening of Chemtool,” Chiarelli said.

However, Chiarelli has not been able to speak with leadership at Chemtool to gauge their plans or interests. Chiarelli says that’s okay as both the county and Chemtool’s focus is currently zeroed in on extinguishing the fire and mitigating potential air quality and environmental hazards from the fire.