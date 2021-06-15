Winnebago County under disaster proclamation after Chemtool fire

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli issues a disaster proclamation on Tuesday morning after the fire at Chemtool.

The Director of the Winnebago County Emergency Management Agency recommended issuing a disaster proclamation because of the “significant and hazardous fire” at Chemtool.

The proclamation is in effect from June 14 to June 21 unless extended by the county board.