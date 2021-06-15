Wisconsin hires Mike Wilson as Head Golf Coach

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin has selected Mike Wilson as the Men's Golf Head Coach. Wilson brings 20-plus years of coaching experience.

Prior to this position, Wilson spent five years at the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) as the Men's Golf Head Coach. Wilson was named the conference Coach of the Year twice in his five year tenure.

"I feel the program is on the rise and in a good place for us to be successful," Wilson said in a press release from Wisconsin Athletics. "This athletic department is second to none and the golf facilities are among the best in the country. Combine that with a first-class University and the sky is the limit for what this program can accomplish. I am so excited for what lies ahead and my family cannot wait to arrive in Madison."

Wilson will begin his duties in June.