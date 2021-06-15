Woman charged in connection with Fort Atkinson death, fire

Woman charged in connection with Fort Atkinson death, fireNew
FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- A woman is facing serious charges in connection with a fatal fire in Fort Atkinson last week, according to court records.
Records show Elizabeth Durkee, 36, of Fort Atkinson, was charged Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide, strangulation and suffocation, arson and mutilating a corpse.
Authorities said crews were called Friday to a fire at 415 Foster Street in Fort Atkinson just after 10:44 a.m. One person was found dead in the home.
That evening, the Wisconsin Department of Justice issues an amber alert for a two-year-old girl taken from the residence. WisDOJ stated the girl "may be in great danger."
The girl was found safe about 30 minutes after the Amber Alert was issued.
Durkee made her first appearance in court on Tuesday, records show. The court found probable cause and set cash bond at $1 million.
A preliminary hearing is now set for Aug. 5 at 8:30 a.m.