2 families displaced following Madison apartment fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- No one was hurt when a fire broke out in a Madison apartment building late Tuesday night, according to the Madison Fire Department.

It started just after 10 p.m. at a building in the 7900 block of Tree Lane.

MFD said when they arrived there was no smoke or flames showing. But the fire alarm was sounding and people were evacuating the 45-unit apartment complex.

Crews were able to find light smoke on the second floor coming from one of the apartments. It appeared the sprinkler system activated in one of the bedrooms, extinguishing the fire.

Two families were displaced because of the fire, which includes three adults and five children.

The American Red Cross is helping the families with temporary housing and other emergency needs.

The fire remains under investigation.