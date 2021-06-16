Assembly passes series of police reform bills

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the first time since protests last summer around the state Capitol, and across the state, a set of police reform bills now head to the desk of Gov. Tony Evers.

The Assembly on Wednesday passed a dozen bills related to policing standards on transparency and protocol; four of them had already cleared the Senate.

While members of both parties backed the bills, support was not unanimous among Democrats; a number of liberal lawmakers maintained the bills were too weak.

The approved bills include legislation that would:

Require departments to establish and post their use of force policies

Order departments to report use of force incidents to the state, which would then have the Dept. of Justice produce an annual report on use of force in Wisconsin

Ban police use of chokeholds, except in cases where an officer feels it's life or death

Require officers and departments to share employment files when a cop is seeking a new job

Mandate new officers undergo a psych exam before being hired

Drug test any officers involved in an incident where someone is killed or seriously hurt

The bills were produced from a bipartisan foundation, either in a Senate package formed by Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) and Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) or the Speaker's Task Force chaired by Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) and Rep. Shelia Stubbs (D-Madison).

The bills requiring the state to issue a yearly report on use of force incidents, ordering departments to post their use of force policy, banning chokeholds, and allocating $600,000 for cities to develop "community-oriented police housing," which essentially create police facilities in residential areas are all headed to Evers' desk.

Steineke and Stubbs on Wednesday both touted the bipartisan effort that led to the bills' creation.

"We are going to bring the key legislation to Governor Evers' desk and together, we showed lawmaking is not about Republican or Democrat, but about progress," Stubbs said.

Other Assembly Democrats, including Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) said the bills did not go far enough. Other Democrats, including Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison) and Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee), put forth counter proposals, including a ban on police unions having the ability to negotiate the reversal of an officer's firing and automatically appointing special prosecutors to review officer-involved deaths.

It's not clear how many Democrats actually voted against any of the bills; all of the bills were approved on voice votes. Both Bowen and Rep. Jonathan Brostoff (D-Milwaukee) issued releases saying they voted against at least some of the bills.

"Look, some of the things we're passing today are better than what we have in place now," Hintz said. "But this needs to be the beginning of an effort from state government not only to change the problems in our state but also send a sign to those who are most impacted that we actually care."

Steineke praised the task force for working through disagreements and said he expected its work to lead to more legislation in the future, regarding both police policy and racial disparities in quality-of-life measures like health care and education.

"We've been able to bring together people from very different points of view and show them this process can work," Steineke said. "I'm hopeful this isn't the end of conversations like this."