Authorities find escaped federal inmate in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities say a prison inmate who had escaped from a minimum security facility in Tennessee has been captured. Tyreece Miller is the U.S. Marshal for West Tennessee. He said Cecil Corey Haggins was found Wednesday at a hotel in Manchester, Tennessee. The Bureau of Prisons said Haggins was discovered missing from Federal Correctional Institution Memphis’ satellite camp in Millington on Monday. Haggins has been serving a sentence of 10 years for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.