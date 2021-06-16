Beloit community looks to support Rockton families after chemical fire

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Though Beloit and Rockton are in two different states, locals told 27 News it's one big community. So, they want to help in any way possible as families look to move forward after the Chemtool fire.

"When bad stuff happens, we're all neighbors," David Clark, the lead pastor at Central Christian Church, said. "We all come alongside each other and make whatever kind of difference we can."

Clark's church is offering free dinner every night this week to the families that had to evacuate from the area around the Chemtool plant.

"They're in need [and] we can meet the need," he said. "We have the space, we have the food, and we can offer a good time."

Clark said he's gone through many emotions over the past few days as he's started to process just how many people the fire has affected.

"Like any kind of grieving that you go through initially, there's shock and sadness," he said. "And then your heart goes out to people who are employees, the company itself, our first responders. I mean, I can't imagine what those men and women went through who had to be on the scene."

One of those first responders was Beloit Fire Department Lieutenant Trey Taylor. He and two other firefighters from the department left to assist at the Rockton fire around 7:10 a.m. Monday.

"We didn't know what we were getting ourselves into until we saw the big header of smoke," he said. "Once we arrived on scene, we knew we were going to be there for a long time."

The crew ended up being in Rockton for nearly 12 hours. Taylor said the day was unlike any other he's had in his 18-year career.

"That is not normal, not normal for us at all," he said. "This is the biggest fire I have ever seen and probably will see in my career."

He said while images of the fire, like fireballs exploding into the sky, will stick with him, he will also always remember the camaraderie that existed between so many fire departments that day.

"Fire service can be like a family where we all have to help help each other out," Taylor said. "One department can't handle a giant fire like this. ... It was an incredible feeling seeing all of those firefighters come together to try to help out a small community like Rockton."