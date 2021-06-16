Biden abroad: Pitching America to welcoming if wary allies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spent his first trip overseas highlighting a sharp break from his disruptive predecessor. He sold the idea that the United States was once more a reliable ally with a steady hand at the wheel, a pitch welcomed by European allies and even acknowledged by a longtime foe. Biden’s week across the Atlantic was a mix of messaging and deliverables, but questions remain as to whether those allies will trust that Biden truly represents a long-lasting reset or whether Russia’s Vladimir Putin will alter his nation’s misbehavior.