Biden, Putin set consultations on updating nuclear pact

GENEVA (AP) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin says he and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed in a "constructive" summit to return their ambassadors to their posts and to begin consultations to replace the last remaining treaty between the two countries limiting nuclear weapons.

Putin said their summit talks Wednesday were anything but hostile, though the leaders have exchanged barbed comments in recent months.

The two sides had said they expected to meet for four to five hours but spent less than three hours together, including an opening meeting with just the two presidents and each one's top foreign aide.

When it was over, Putin had first crack at describing the results at a solo news conference.

By JONATHAN LEMIRE, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press