Bystander saves man after falling into Yahara River

MONONA (WKOW) -- Monona first responders transported a man to the hospital in critical condition after he fell into the Yahara River Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from Monona fire chief Jeremy McMullen, a bystander pulled the man from the water before EMS arrived on the scene along the 300 block of West Broadway, saving his life. He was underwater for several minutes beforehand.

"The patient was rapidly moved to our paramedic unit for treatment and was transported with life threatening injuries to a local hospital for definitive care," McMullen said in the release. "We want to specifically thank the brave bystanders who did not hesitate to jump in and help save his life."

There is no word on the man's current condition.