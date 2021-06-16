Crash prompts closure of all lanes on I-39/90

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) - A crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 39/90 has forced authorities to close northbound lanes, according to WisDOT.

WisDOT says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway, about 1.1 miles beyond US 51.

All lanes are closed at this time.

Screenshot of the area on 511wi.gov

Dane County Communications says the first emergency call came in at 1:47 p.m. They say police, fire and ambulance are on scene, which is located near County Highway A.

A MedFlight helicopter was seen leaving the crash site. It's unclear if there are any injuries.

Wisconsin State Patrol is leading the emergency response.

You can check the current traffic status here.

